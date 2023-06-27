Timely financial assistance for Basketball Fiji

A lot of development plans for Basketball Fiji will now be fulfilled after getting a little over $250,000 from Vodafone Fiji.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau says for the past few years they had to rely on registration fees to run tournaments.

However, Vodafone’s sponsorship will enable them to host tournaments and still have enough for the federation to survive on for the next three years.

Puamau adds there’re five programs in place and first up is the Secondary Schools competition scheduled on the second school term break.

Basketball Fiji is also preparing for the Pacific Games in November in the Solomon Islands.