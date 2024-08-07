[Source: Basketball Fiji / Facebook]

Participants from Fiji and other Pacific Islands basketball nations will have the opportunity to enhance their skills, learn from experienced mentors, and compete at a high level.

This is with the International Basketball Federation in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity, which has announced the inaugural FIBA 3×3 High Performance Development Program for the Oceania region.

In line with FIBA’s goals of supporting national federations, developing youth basketball and making 3×3 basketball an exciting urban sport, the camp will offer opportunities for growth and development.

FIBA Executive Director for Oceania Amanda Jenkins says this program represents a significant investment in the future of basketball in the region and is expected to leave a lasting legacy.

Jenkins says the impact of this initiative extends far beyond the court as it’s about inspiring young people, fostering a love of sport and building stronger communities.

FIBA’s main aim is to strengthen the future of 3×3 basketball in Oceania.