Gold medalist reviving basketball in Fiji

In a bid to raise the standard of basketball in Fiji, former national rep and Pacific Games gold medalist Jordan Lum Kon is looking to bring in more teams from Australia to compete and host clinics around the country.

The 33-year-old started his campaign today when he brought a group of enthusiastic basketball players from Australia to be part of the Suva Bula Hoops Holiday Clinic this week.

He says after returning from the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year, he noted that more could be done to raise the profile of the sport in Fiji.

When he returned to Australia, he posted online, calling on players of all ages to put up their hands, if they were interested in a tour to Fiji at the end of the year.

“Our initiative here is to pretty much bring basketball to Fiji and bring as much competition as we can to help grow the game here in Fiji. I think that’s the one thing missing here, just the competition. The talents here, I believe the more competition we can get here the better the programs will get. I just want to support in any way we can.”

He also said his group will play a handful of clubs in Raiwaqa this week.

Lum Kon adds this is just the beginning as he is looking to bring a bigger squad next year.

The trip was a win-win for both the Australians and locals says Lum Kon, as the visitors get a different perspective of the sport, while at the same time, local players gain valuable lessons from their overseas opponents.