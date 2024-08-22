70 registered teams for schools basketball

[Source: Supplied]

More than 800 students will feature at the Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball tournament in Lautoka from next Thursday to Saturday.

The Sugar City will host the event for the second successive year where 70 registered teams will take part.

Lautoka Muslim College joins the competition for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

Also returning are Saint Thomas High School, Votualevu College, Sacred Heart College, John Wesley College and Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Basketball Fiji chief operations officer, Laisiasa Puamau says they’re excited about the competition and also their new player pathway.

“Following this competition we will be selecting a training squad to represent Fiji in the FIBA in Oceania U15 World Cup qualifiers in November in Australia.”

Team prizes for the Vodafone Secondary Schools winners are $200 for Under 15s, $300 will be up for grabs in the U17s and $400 for U19s.