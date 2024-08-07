49ers grant WR Brandon Aiyuk permission to seek trade

[Source: Reuters]

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has received permission from the 49ers to seek a trade, a significant development signaling contract talks are unlikely to be resolved with the 26-year-old in San Francisco.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers cleared the way for Aiyuk to negotiate with other teams — a precursor to the teams working out trade terms with the 49ers. This comes two weeks after general manager John Lynch attempted to tamp down trade talks involving the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

NBC Sports reported Monday night that the 49ers have the framework of trades with multiple teams in place, but the Steelers were not mentioned.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo declined to comment on the reports Tuesday after practice.

“I know what all you guys want to know,” Mayo said of the Aiyuk rumors. “One thing I did learn from Bill (Belichick) is I don’t talk about players on other teams. So, let me go ahead and say that now. I remember as a player, I appreciate that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the wall, so I’m still trying to apply that now going forward.”

Later Tuesday, ESPN reported that New England was not going to pursue Aiyuk and was instead going to focus on developing its young receiving corps.

The No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Aiyuk is scheduled to earn $14.124 million in 2024 on the fifth-year team option linked to his rookie deal.

Aiyuk had a team-leading 75 receptions and 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 2023.

Lynch said he would “never close the door on a trade” with Aiyuk in the final season of his contract.