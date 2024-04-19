Sreeshankar's Paris dreams end due to knee injury

[Source: Reuters]

India’s Asian Games silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar will miss the Paris Olympics with a knee injury sustained in training this week, the long jumper said on Thursday.

Sreeshankar will have surgery after hurting his knee on Tuesday, which ruled him out “of the one single thing I have chased relentlessly all these years,” the 25-year-old wrote in an emotional social media post.

Sreeshankar will draw from basketball great Kobe Bryant’s competitive “Mamba Mentality” in his bid to return to action.

Bryant, who died aged 41 in a January 2020 helicopter crash, wrote a book called “The Mamba Mentality”, which he said “simply means trying to be the best version of yourself”.