Miller hopes for the best for transitioning athletes

Athletics Fiji coach Albert Miller hopes athletes transitioning into other sports are well taken care of in their new fields.

He notes that in the history of athletes transitioning into rugby, it often doesn’t end well.

Miller is hopeful athletes who aspire to wear the national rugby jersey in the future receive the treatment and recognition they deserve.

“Whatever decision they make, it should benefit them in the long run and not just be a case of using and discarding them. It’s disheartening to see some of our promising sprinters switch to another sport, particularly rugby, and not be properly supported.”

He adds that it’s important for transitioning athletes to be able to make a living from their new careers.

The latest sprinter who has declared his interest to try out rugby is Waisake Tewa who represented Fiji in the 100 meters at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Miller also encourages athletes to apply for scholarships.