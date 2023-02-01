Fiji Finals in May

This year’s Coca-Cola Games will be held in May.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Vuli Waqa.

Waqa says the Games will be held from the 11th to 13th May at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The FSSAA Secretary says they’ll have the Coke Games in May because we now have three school terms with the first term starting next week.

Suva Grammar School and Adi Cakobau School are the defending boys and girls champions.