Expect surprises in Fiji Finals this year: Miller

National Athletics coach, Albert Miller believes this year’s Fiji Finals will be one for the books.

Miller, who has been actively following all the zone meets around the country, says that many talented athletes are emerging.

Surprisingly, he has noted that athletes from less common schools are performing better than those from more well-known ones.

“I mean I have been attending the Fiji Finals for many many years and for this one, I think this one really has no clear favourites, it’s really going to come down to the wire in most of the races”.



Athletics National Coach, Albert Miller

Miller adds that the Fiji Finals will be exciting as it will have spectators on the edges of their seats.

He further states that he is also on the lookout for talented athletes to take part in the Oceania Athletics this year.

The 2024 Oceania Championship will be held on June 4th to the 6th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.