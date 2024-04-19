E-ticketing system for Fiji Finals

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association General Secretary Biu Colati says they will be using electronic tickets for the first time at this year’s Fiji Finals.

However, this will not stop the sale of tickets at the venue gates and schools.

Colati says this is for the convenience of those who may prefer to buy tickets online.

“This is the first time we sell tickets electronically, so it’s going to be sold online. The company that is going to sell the tickets is ready – so as soon as we provide them with all the information, the online sales will start.”

He adds that they’re currently discussing the best way to sell tickets on a daily basis instead of as a package deal.

Once the association agrees on a final price, they’ll release the tickets for sale online, in their respective schools, and at the ticket booths on game day.

The Fiji Finals will be from the 2nd to the 4th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.