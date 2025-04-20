Alex Verdugo keys Braves to another win over Twins

[Source: Reuters]

Alex Verdugo had four hits and drove in the go-ahead run to help the Atlanta Braves defeat the visiting Minnesota Twins 4-3 Saturday and win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

In his second game since joining the club, Verdugo was 4-for-5 with two doubles, and his single in the sixth inning off reliever Brock Stewart chased Nick Allen home with the go-ahead run.

The victory was Atlanta’s 10th straight against Minnesota, dating back to 2019.

Starter Chris Sale pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, three walks and struck out a season-high eight. The winning pitcher was Pierce Johnson (1-0). Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save, as the bullpen retired the last 11 batters faced.

The Twins used Justin Topa as an opener. In his first career start, Topa pitched one inning and allowed one run on three hits and one strikeout. Minnesota then brought in scheduled-starter Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2), who pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Minnesota scored in the first inning when Byron Buxton, who went 3-for-4, beat out a swinging bunt and scored on a double by rookie Luke Keaschall.

