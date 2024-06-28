$6.5m for overseas tours

The government has allocated a total of $6.5 million to cater for 24 overseas sporting tours from August 1st.

This will come from the Ministry of Youth and Sports budget of $23.4 million which is an increase of $3.9 million from the 2023/2024 budget.

Hosting international tournaments here in Fiji will have a funding of $4 million and $1.9 million for the engagement of overseas coaches.

It was also revealed today that around $600,000 has been allocated for the construction of hard courts in Rakiraki, Lautoka and Taveuni.