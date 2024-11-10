$2k prize money at stake for Banana Cup winner

The Suva Bowling Club’s Banana Cup will conclude today with $2,000 in prize money at stake for the winner.

This competition has drawn participants from communities across Suva, bringing the event to life.

Suva Bowling Club President Philip Lacey says there’s no better way to spend the weekend than by getting behind your bowlers and cheering them on as they battle it out for the top spot.

“This competition is bringing communities together as they get behind their players and support them and it also gives people a purpose and that’s what we really want, good healthy wellbeing and also a purpose for something to do during the weekend.”

Lacey emphasized the value of these competitions, especially for retired individuals, saying, saying that these tournaments are a great way for our members to stay healthy, active and engaged.

Meanwhile, the Pineapple Cup wrapped up two weeks ago, awarding a $5,000 prize to the winner.