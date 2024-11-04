Yaubula day to promote local talents and resources

The Tailevu Provincial Council is championing efforts to enhance business and educational investment opportunities by cultivating local talent and resources.

According to Peni Sokia, Chair of the Tailevu Day Subcommittee, this initiative forms a cornerstone of the province’s fundraising program, designed to foster community development and support educational opportunities for Tailevu’s youth.

The upcoming Yaubula Day promises to stand out from previous years, with a fresh array of entertainment and events aimed at celebrating Tailevu’s unique culture and traditions.

“We are trying to bring in speeches from various Tikinas in their own dialect, and there’s a special topic that we are looking at for them to bring in. And also the Meke competition and other things, the handcrafts and other things that the women are known for.”

Highlighting the broader goal of self-sufficiency, Sokia emphasizes the Provincial Council’s commitment to empowering Tailevu residents to make the most of their land resources for financial stability.

The Tailevu Day celebration is scheduled to take place from December 6th to 7th at Nausori Primary School, with representatives from the 22 districts expected to gather for the event.