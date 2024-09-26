Yadua village lead school rebuild effort

Villagers on Yadua island in Bua have taken their own initiative in rebuilding the school that was destroyed during cyclone Yasa in 2020 while waiting for government assistance.

This has been confirmed by the Divisional Education Officer, North Ili Volai, while applauding the resilience and rehabilitation efforts by community members on Yadua Island since 2020.

She says that Yadua Village School is part of the few schools in Vanua Levu that are yet to be rebuilt post-cyclones and subsequent natural disasters, but the community is stepping in by providing temporary shelter for students using their own resources and building materials.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca has also confirmed that while renovations and rehabilitation have taken a bit longer than anticipated for schools, the Ministry is working on getting students back into classroom learning.

“There have been logistical challenges, and one of them is the schools out there on the islands. Getting the materials, purchasing or procuring materials was one thing. Now it’s getting a barge that can actually go to the island, to the school.”

Kuruleca says that they are also working with other government ministries on completing the work in a timely manner for both government and nongovernment schools under the budget allocation for the current financial year.

Meanwhile, other schools in Vanua Levu are still having students studying under tents, including Qamea in Taveuni and Valelawa Primary School outside Dreketi, Macuata.