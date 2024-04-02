[File Photo]

The need to advocate for those whose voices may not always be heard has been highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca.

This is part of the PS’s message as Fiji joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Autism Awareness Day today.

This year’s theme is ‘Moving from Surviving to Thriving: Autistic Individuals Share Regional Perspectives’, which defines autism is not a limitation but rather a unique way of experiencing the world.

The Permanent Secretary is reminding everyone of the immense importance of understanding, acceptance, and advocacy for individuals on the autism spectrum on World Autism Awareness Day.

Kuruleca says we can challenge those norms, fostering a culture of inclusivity and understanding. Let us celebrate the diversity of human experience, recognizing that our differences make us truly remarkable.

She adds as we mark this day, we must renew our commitment to creating a world where individuals with autism are valued, supported and empowered to reach their full potential.

This means advocating for accessible education, employment opportunities and healthcare services to the needs of individuals.

Kuruleca further states that efforts cannot end here as we must continue to raise awareness, challenge stereotypes and promote acceptance in every aspect of our lives.