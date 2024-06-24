Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

[Source: Ministry of Housing & Community Development/Facebook]

The Ministry of Housing and Asian Development Bank carried out a Housing Finance Stakeholder Workshop, which concluded with the development of a roadmap for further collaboration among stakeholders.

The roadmap will outline key actions to be taken to address the identified challenges and opportunities in the housing finance sector.

The ADB and the Ministry will continue to work together to implement the actions and monitor progress.

The workshop brought together key players in the housing finance sector to discuss challenges and opportunities for creating a more accessible and sustainable housing finance system in Fiji and the Pacific.



Permanent Secretary for Housing, Manasa Lesuma, acknowledged the team from ADB for partnering with the Ministry in facilitating the workshop and looks forward to collaborating further to make homeownership a reality for more citizens.

Asian Development Bank Country Operations Head Nissanka Salgado says assessing innovative, affordable, and climate-resilient housing finance solutions is one of the areas in the new partnership that is proposed to work with the government.