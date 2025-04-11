Women-led enterprises contribute 18 percent to GDP

Women-led microenterprises are the backbone of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise sector.

This has been highlighted by General Manager, SPBD Microfinance Elrico Munoz during the media launch of the 15th SPBD businesswoman of the year awards and foundation day.

Munoz says women-led microenterprises contribute 18 percent to the GDP, and provides employment to 36 percent of the workforce.

“Through their creativity, resilience, and leadership, women entrepreneurs drive economic growth and inspire positive change.This annual event recognizes the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs across Fiji who have created change and opportunity through microenterprise.”

Anchored by this year’s theme, “Women Microentrepreneurs Making Macro-Impact,” the media launch aimed to introduce the timeline, nomination process, and impact of the program while inspiring participation and celebrating the legacy of women in business and leadership.

There are eight award categories, divided into individual and centre-level achievements.

The individual awards include SPBD Businesswoman of the Year, Centre Chief of the Year, Centre Secretary of the Year, Financial Education Facilitator of the Year, Individual Saver of the Year, whereas the centre awards includes Centre of the Year, Centre Saver of the Year and New Centre of the Year.

