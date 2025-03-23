Women break barriers in surveying

Women continue to bridge the gap in gender equity in traditionally male-dominated professions.

This year, 11 surveyors have joined the Fiji Institute of Surveyors as registered members with just two of them being women

Fiji Institute of Surveyors President, Jitendra Singh says this achievement highlights efforts to encourage more women in the field, with the profession now upholding ethical standards and embracing inclusivity.

“I’ve been always encouraging all the females to come forward. Don’t be shy. You are just as smart as the boys are. It’s tough sometimes, which is a great thing.”

He says the profession has come a long way, with surveyors now upholding ethical standards and embracing inclusivity.

Singh says the institute is committed to supporting aspiring female surveyors and proving that women are just as capable in the profession.

One of the newly registered surveyors, Kesaia Dumukoro says breaking into the industry as a woman has not been easy.

“The challenges that we go through because we are female, climbing up the rugged hills, camping out in the cold, the weather that is usually unfavorable. But I pushed on because I looked back at the advice that was given to me.”

Dumukoro says she tackles challenges independently, knowing she must carry her own load.

“But since I came into the field in my own free will, I had to carry my own weight.

I should not rely on my male counterparts to carry the heavy loads, to do the heavy lifting. I should also do my part and that was challenging.”

Singh adds that with growing interest and mentorship programs in place, the institute hopes to see more women take up surveying in the years ahead.

