Woman charged for obtaining financial advantage

The MPAiSA Task force has charged a 28-year-old woman for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money through the mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that the accused from Tuatua in Labasa, deceived the victim through a viber message in October last year.

The accused allegedly told the victim that she was a senior official at the Rakiraki Court and asked for cash to be deposited through the mobile app.

The victim transferred $290 which was withdrawn by the accused.

She has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.