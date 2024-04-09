Woman charged for obtaining financial advantage

The MPAiSA Task force has charged a 28-year-old woman for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money through the mobile money transfer app.
It is alleged that the accused from Tuatua in Labasa, deceived the victim through a viber message in October last year.
The accused allegedly told the victim that she was a senior official at the Rakiraki Court and asked for cash to be deposited through the mobile app.
The victim transferred $290 which was withdrawn by the accused.
She has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.
