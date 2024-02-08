Woman charged for allegedly assaulting daughter

[File Photo]

The 43-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted her daughter while under the influence of liquor has been charged.

The woman has been charged with one count of act with intent to cause bodily harm.

Police say the young girls sustained injuries.

The suspect will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.

This is the second assault case against children reported within a week.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew is warning parents and guardians to exercise due care when it comes to the discharge of their roles and responsibilities for their children.

Fong Chew reiterates that all reports and investigations of cases of child abuse and victimization will be prioritized, and those responsible will be brought to justice.

He says child abuse is a community issue and everyone shares responsibility in dealing with the matter.

Fong Chew stresses that corporal punishment is illegal and a crime.

He warns the force will come down hard on those who are involved in the ill-treatment, abuse and any activity that is of potential harm to a child’s welfare, health and well-being.