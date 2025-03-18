WHO demands action on illicit tobacco trade

[File Photo]

The illegal tobacco trade in Fiji is not only a public health concern but also a driver of organized crime and corruption, undermining societal stability.

WHO’s Convention Secretariat Andrew Black pointed out that the illicit trade results in severe financial losses, impacting public health and the economy.

“What is needed is to stop illicit tobacco by controlling the supply chain, by having an effective licensing system, conducting enforcement and participating in international cooperation. The capacity to detect illicit products and to bring to justice the people that are behind this criminality is vital.”

Article continues after advertisement

Recent findings from Operation EXIT, a joint initiative by WHO and Oceania Customs, reveal a troubling rise in illicit tobacco, with large quantities of illegal cigarettes seized in the region, including Fiji.

In response, a needs assessment is underway to identify and address gaps in the country’s tobacco control efforts.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Jemesa Tudravu reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to tackling illicit tobacco through international cooperation, enhanced enforcement, and legislative action.

“What is needed is to stop illicit tobacco by controlling the supply chain, by having an effective licensing system, conducting enforcement and participating in international cooperation. The capacity to detect illicit products and to bring to justice the people that are behind this criminality is vital.”

WHO Pacific Health Team Leader Dr Tomo Kanda also highlighted the environmental risks tied to tobacco.

“Cigarette butts, which contain toxic chemicals and microplastics, are one of the most common forms of litter found on the beaches and in waterways, threatening Fiji’s pristine environment and marine ecosystems.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the implementation of the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.