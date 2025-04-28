Western Division leads in family violence cases

[ Source: zimfact ]

The rise in family violence in the Western Division has prompted Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran to call for urgent and decisive action.

Speaking at the Salvation Army Family Care Center’s soft reopening in Lautoka, Kiran pointed out that two-thirds of women and five out of six children are victims of abuse, positioning Fiji among the worst globally for family violence.

Kiran stresses the devastating and lasting psychological effects of this violence, often inflicted by family members who are supposed to protect their loved ones.

The Western Division continues to lead in domestic violence and child abuse cases, accounting for 40 percent of incidents in 2020, with the number remaining alarmingly high at 37 percent in 2024.

These statistics impact more than 5,000 families, with many instances of violence likely going unreported.

Kiran is calling for a more robust community response to tackle the root causes of violence.

She is urging elders, community leaders and families to reflect on their roles in reversing these troubling trends.

Women, Children and Social Protection Minister, Sashi Kiran speaking at the Salvation Army Family Care Center [ Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection ]

“We need to ask ourselves why the Western Division has recorded the highest number of family violence in the last five years. Our elders, our community leaders, our family members need to analyze our situ-ation and see how can we turn these numbers around and protect our women and children because these are not just numbers.”

Kiran also acknowledged the vital role played by the Salvation Army in offering a refuge for victims of violence, trafficking, and abuse, providing essential services like counseling and economic empowerment.

While Kiran recognized the significance of government initiatives like the National Action Plan on Violence Against Women and Children, she stressed that real change would only come through collective community action.

She called for greater partnership between the police, counseling organizations and local centers to support vulnerable families.

She also stated that a safer and stronger Fiji begins with ensuring the well-being of every family member especially women and children.

