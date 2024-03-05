West residents can now lodge human rights complaints in Lautoka

In a bid to enhance accessibility and streamline the process for lodging human rights complaints, the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission inaugurated a new office in Lautoka today.

Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma, stresses the importance of face-to-face interaction in lodging complaints during the opening ceremony.

He highlights that while alternative methods such as email, landline, or mobile communication channels exist, many individuals prefer the traditional approach of meeting with commission officers in person.

Sharma adds that despite the availability of digital channels, some individuals may not be internet-savvy or have access to social media platforms.

He says hence, they opt for the traditional way of lodging complaints.

“So it’s so important that they are able to actually meet someone and lay a complaint. Sometimes the people who complain want advice. They also need counselling in addition to actually laying a complaint. So this is why it’s so important to have an office and some real person to attend to the complaints.”

The establishment of the new office in Lautoka eliminates the need for individuals to travel to Suva to register their grievances.

Sharma further reveals plans to expand the commission’s footprint by opening additional offices in Rakiraki, Labasa, and Savusavu.

He further says these strategic expansions aim to decentralize services and bring the commission closer to the communities.