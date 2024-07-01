West cane farmers supported under new program

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has recently assisted 24 farmers under the New Farmers and Lease Renewal Program in the Western Division.

Under this program, the Ministry was allocated two million dollars from the 2023-24 Budget, in which $1.5 million is designated to aid farmers in renewing their sugarcane land leases, and $0.5 million for new farmers seeking to acquire land for cane farming.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the government is committed to supporting farmers and ensuring they receive fair benefits for their hard work.

Singh says this program empowers and supports the hardworking farmers for their growth and productivity in the industry.

“The achievement is a clear indication for our dedication to ensuring that the farmers receive a fair compensation for their hard work. The initiatives have been carefully designed to support you in your various aspects of farming from your financial aid to technical assistance.”



Through the program, eligible farmers receive financial support equivalent to 30percent of the cost of lease renewals or a maximum of $7,500, whichever is lower.

Singh says this initiative is part of broader efforts by the Ministry to provide comprehensive support to farmers, including technical assistance and financial aid.