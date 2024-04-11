Water woes extend to Lami

The water supply disruption initially isolated to the Suva domains will now extend to the greater Lami to Togalevu area.

The Water Authority has established that the isolation valve along Princes Road has been completely sealed over and cannot be located.

It says due to this unforeseen challenge, repairs will require the closure of the main outlet for the Tamavua Treatment Plant, expanding the area of disruption to now include the greater Lami to Togalevu area.

No time frame has been given when things will normalize as at the moment WAF is working on-site to expose the damaged main.

An contactor working for another organization damaged the trunk 600mm mainline from Tamavua to Suva while conducting horizontal directional drilling.

Several schools including health facilities are being impacted.

𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱:

𝗗𝗘𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗜 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗔: Lower Delainavesi, Lester Street, Palm Drive, Yasi Road, Qaranivalu Road, Nakauvadra Road, Rogovoka Street, Kauvula Road, Baka Drive, Nadonumai.

𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗: Vugalei, Wainidinu Settlement, Sterling Place, Suvavou Village, Lami Village, Novotel, Kalekana Settlement, Fiji Fish, Pacific Cement Ltd, Uduya Point Road, Wailekutu, Panaromic, Namukailau, Veisari, Waiqanake, Belinaiveli, Monfort, Togalevu.

𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗜: Wailada Subdivision, Nukuatu Street, Vetaia Street, Lami Town, Nasevou Street, Labiko Street, Powell Crescent, Nakula Street, Naimawi Street, Waimate Street, Waivote Street, Qauia Street.

𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘: Ragunath Drive, Vatuvia Street, Qelea Road.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱: Navesi Primary School, Isa Lei Secondary School, Lami SDA School – Suvavou, Lami Primary and Lami High School, Lami Convent Primary School, Chauhan Memorial School, Waiqanake Primary School, Monfort Boys Town, Saint Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Ballentine Memorial School – Delainavesi.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱: Lami Health Centre