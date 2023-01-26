Walubay upgrade work progressing well

70 percent of work along Walubay Road has been completed.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says that EFL has now come on board and they have started relocation work which will help FRA to accelerate the progress on the road.

Prasad says work is progressing well at least for the current financial year.

“We expect Foster Road to complete by end of September this year and the contractors on board. So with the good weather, we expect good progress and might just be able to finish before September. End of September.”

Prasad says they are expected to finish work by September or even earlier if the weather is favorable.