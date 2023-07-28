Wastewater management priority for WAF

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Amit Chanan has emphasized the need to prioritize wastewater management in order to protect vital groundwater sources and preserve pristine beaches.

He acknowledged that the current focus on water supply, covering approximately 98 per cent, has led to neglect in wastewater management, with only 23 per cent of attention given to sanitation.

Addressing the pressing concern of wastewater contamination, Chanan stressed that investing in wastewater solutions must take centre stage over the next five years.

“When I go to Navua, they’re realizing their agricultural land to have new urban developments, there is no wastewater network there, you go past Waidamudamu and beyond, there are new urban development’s happening, there is no wastewater network there.”

Chanan says that the Water Sector 2050 Plan aims to address this issue and prevent any further deterioration of Fiji’s water resources.

“There is an expectation that WAF will catch up but WAF can’t catch up. I can’t put money from my own pocket to get there, WAF needs investment.”

Supporting WAF’s efforts, the Fiji Council of Social Services added their voice to the matter.

A representative from the council revealed that Non-Governmental Organizations are joining forces with local communities to introduce innovative nature-based waste treatment solutions.

These collaborative efforts seek to tackle the wastewater challenge in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

With the combined commitment, WAF is taking significant steps towards safeguarding its water sources from potential contamination.