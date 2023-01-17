WAF aims to deliver some key infrastructure projects this year

The Water Authority aims to deliver some key infrastructure projects by the second quarter of this year.

Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan says there are some bulk infrastructure projects that they will be prioritizing this year.

Dr. Chanan says over $100 million is expected to be spent on these projects.

“I think it’s about $115 million for this financial year, but we certainly could do with more. Our infrastructure is ageing and that’s the point every opportunity I am getting to tell the Minister, I am reminding him of that.”



Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has also raised concerns about some government assets and properties, which, according to him, are in a dilapidated state.



