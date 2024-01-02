Violent tendencies reported: Singh

[File Photo]

Mending Minds Founder, Prem Singh, says they’ve seen a trend that people who are under a lot of financial stress during the festive season, tend to become violent.

Singh says this affects the entire family as people do not open up about their mental stress.

She is saddened by the fact that in some alleged violence cases, children have fallen victim.

“So when they have been able to change and they become aggressive, there is poor communication in the family and sometimes these family and relationship issues most definitely lead to episodes of violence or cases of abuse which is so heartbreaking that this violence and abuse of situations have included children at home as well.”

Singh says it is not fair to involve children in arguments as this can have a negative impact on their mental health.