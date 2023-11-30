Vasu applauds CATD graduates and foresees expansion

The Center for Appropriate Technology and Development marked a significant milestone today as 31 students graduated in a ceremony held in Suva.

Established in 1980, this is the first instance of the institution conducting its graduation ceremony outside its campus in Nadave, Tailevu.

Another 87 students were aware of APTC white card certification.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, recognizes the students success and highlights potential avenues for growth and expansion at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development.

“In the development of the new TVET curriculum which we hope to have CATD accredited as the provider of this qualification for progressing this to a national qualification.”

The Minister also says that there’s more good stuff coming up for anyone looking to jump on board with CATD next year.

“In 2024, next year we will be offering National Qualification at CATD. CATD students will be eligeble to be sponsored by TSLS based on every offer letter given by CATD. The scholarship is a grant not a loan so CATD students will no longer be burdened with having to pay school fees.”

The Australian government, a key ally of CATD, also reaffirms its backing for the institution today.

CATD’s primary objective is to stay current with technology that aligns with Fiji’s needs today.

The institution reaches out to partners to collaborate on piloting new innovations.