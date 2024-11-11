US national Dawson to know his fate soon

Bradley Dawson

The Lautoka High Court is set to deliver its judgment in the case of Bradley Dawson, an American national charged with the murder of his wife, Christie Chan, at a luxury resort on Fiji’s Turtle Island in 2022.

After several weeks of intense legal proceedings, both the prosecution and the defense have submitted their closing arguments, with the court now tasked to review the evidence presented before reaching a verdict.

Dawson stands accused of brutally beating his wife to death at the secluded resort, where the couple was staying during a vacation in late 2022.

Prosecutors have argued that Dawson’s actions were premeditated and deliberate, while the defense argued that the prosecution has failed to provide sufficient evidence to convict his client.

A total of 14 witnesses, including forensic experts, resort staff, and law enforcement officials, were called to testify throughout the trial.

Dawson has remained in custody since his arrest in late 2022 and faces a possible life sentence if convicted of murder.

The judgment will be on the 27th of this month.