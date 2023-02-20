Upskill people to counter skilled labour loss: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Brain drain and loss of skilled labour remains crucial issue for Fiji.

This was said by Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh in his maiden speech in Parliament last week.

Singh says while labour mobility raises international issues which cannot be solved overnight, we need to start thinking of other mechanisms to upskill our people who remain in the country.

He says the ministry is working closely with other stakeholders to put in place the necessary skills training, skills building, technical vocational training, and competency efficiency and apprenticeship schemes to accomplish this.