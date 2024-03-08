Upgrades in Tavela informal settlement progress well

[File Photo]

The Tavela Informal Settlement Upgrading Project in Nadi is making significant progress, with 67 percent of the civil works already completed.

According to the Housing Ministry, the construction crew is currently focused on building a communal septic tank and installing a sewer pump.

They are also reinforcing drainage with rock lining and continuing road construction and testing with the Fiji Roads Authority.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the project has faced challenges due to recent heavy rainfall and the settlement’s location on a former pond area with a high water table.

Therefore, the Ministry says the factors necessitate adjustments and careful planning to ensure the project’s successful completion and the improved living conditions it promises for the community.