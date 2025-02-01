Upgraded office to support farmers

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Farmers can expect improved services, assistance, and advice after the opening of the newly renovated Northern Drainage Board office in Labasa Town.

The revamped office is set to become a key hub for agricultural development, facilitating meetings and consultations aimed at improving drainage schemes across the region.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu states that the office would enhance agricultural efforts in the Northern Division, driving productivity and resilience among local farmers.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He adds the Drainage Board has a crucial role to play in addressing outdated infrastructure in the North.

The Minister adds these issues will be prioritized as we work together to elevate the agricultural sector.

Board Chair Gyan Chandra says the upgraded facilities would help farmers overcome their drainage and water management challenges.

He also thanked stakeholders and government agencies for their support in completing the renovation and urged farmers to use the new office’s resources and expertise to further grow the agricultural sector.