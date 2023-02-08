UN headquarters to be built in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The construction of a United Nations House or permanent office in Fiji will bolster Fiji’s image as the hub of the South Pacific.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo made these remarks while meeting with a delegation led by the UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji Sanaka Samarasinha.

During the meeting, Samarasinha revealed that the United Nations Pacific operations are keen in working with the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources to set up a permanent UN office Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Samarasinha says 700 staff are working for the UN in Fiji in 18 UN agencies even government Ministries within the 12 different locations and once a UN House is built all staff will be under one roof.

He states 22 UN agencies have signed the agreement for a UN house to be built in Fiji and they have approached the ministry to assist them to identify a suitable state land which they can lease considering the specific UN standard requirements to be adhered to including security, location and space.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vosarogo says the Ministry is keen on assisting the UN as this is an important development and that there are advantages of hosting the United Nations such as an increase in foreign exchange earnings, liquidity in the market, and representational presence for many countries.