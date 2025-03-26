Typhoid vaccination drive begins in Labasa

A two-day typhoid vaccination campaign gets underway in Labasa from today.

The Fiji National University and the Ministry of Health will carry out vaccination at the FNU Nabuna Campus and at the Labasa Town Council.

General Practitioner at FNU’s UniClinic Dr. Henry Waqa says reducing the risk of typhoid transmission alleviates the personal, community, healthcare, and economic burden that this disease places on the country.

He says by building immunity through vaccination, we can create herd immunity, making it significantly more difficult for the infection to spread.

This campaign forms a continuation of efforts that began in 2023, with the Northern Division experiencing the highest, 32, incidence of reported typhoid cases among the country’s four divisions.

