Two men dead following accident in Waitolu, Naitasiri

Two families are mourning the death of their loved ones, only days away from Christmas, after two men passed away following an accident in Waitolu, Naitasiri on Wednesday.

The duo, aged 21 and 45 years, were allegedly intoxicated and were involved in a brawl that ended up on the road, where they were hit by a bus driven by a 30-year-old man.

This was revealed by Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana.

Divuana says the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the Vunidawa Hospital while the 45-year-old was transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he passed away yesterday morning.

He says the accident could have been avoided if the duo’s judgment was not impacted by alcohol.

The national road death toll currently stands at 58 compared to 74 for the same period last year.