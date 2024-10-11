Two arrested following restaurant robbery

Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a restaurant in Nadi on Wednesday are now in police custody.

Chie of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they had received a report of a stolen vehicle.

He says all officers on mobile patrol were alerted and roadblocks were erected.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says the suspects had allegedly used the stolen vehicle to execute a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Nadi, and after fleeing the scene, the two got involved in a motor vehicle accident.

He says the bystanders saw the two flee the scene and pursued them, and shortly after, police officers also arrived at the scene and arrested the two.

ACP Driu is extending appreciation to community members in Nawaka in Nadi for assisting police.

The two suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.