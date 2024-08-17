Tui Vabea installed in Kadavu

Turaga na Tui Vabea Ratu Ilitomasi Verenakadavu (middle)

The village of Vabea in Ono, Kadavu has proudly installed its new paramount chief, Turaga na Tui Vabea Ratu Ilitomasi Verenakadavu.

The significant event marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Yavusa Koroivabea, as the leadership title transitions from the elder chiefly family unit to Ratu Ilitomasi.

It is a momentous occasion, especially notable that it represents the first time in many years that a man has taken up this prestigious position.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Ilitomasi Verenakadavu has expressed his commitment to lead the people into a brighter future.

“I will always strive to ensure that I lead the Yavusa Koroivabea forward, supporting our spiritual development, education, and everyday lives”

A member of the second highest clan of the iTaukei hierarchy system, Sauturaga Saimoni Vere reminded the new paramount chief of his role.

“Please look after us, your people. I also ask for your support towards the well-being of our youth for they are our leaders in the future. Let us work together to ensure prosperity for one and all.”

The previous paramount chief, Bulou Elenoa Misikini, who passed away last year, left a legacy that will be extended by Ratu Ilitomasi.

Ratu llitomasi Verenakadavu’s installation comes with a sense of commitment and a pledge to guide the people in unity towards prosperity.