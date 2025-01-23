Trial date set for Bainimarama, Sharma and Sayed-Khaiyum

Voreqe Bainimarama

A tentative trial date has been set by the Suva Magistrates Court for the case of abuse of office against Voreqe Bainimarama, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and Neil Sharma.

Former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office and Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing justice.

Former Minister for Health Dr. Neil Sharma is facing abuse of office-related charges.

The state prosecution has served all the disclosures and there was no admission in the caution interview from the accused persons.

They also informed the court that they would be calling about 13 witnesses.

The counsel representing Sharma will call five witnesses while Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum will have two witnesses each.

The trial is expected to commence from the 18th to the 29th of August.

Meanwhile, lawyer Devanesh Sharma informed the court they are also waiting on the result of a motion they raised with regards to the sanctioning of the charges by John Rabuku in his capacity as Acting DPP at the time.

Sharma argues that Rabuku was not eligible for the role as determined by the Court of Appeal henceforth his ability to sanction charges is questionable.

However, the state prosecutors highlighted that another court had ruled against a motion similar in nature and called for the motion to be dismissed.

The ruling on the motion is expected on the 26th of next month.

Bail for all of the accused have been extended and there was no objection from the state prosecution on bail matters.