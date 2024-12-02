TRC Bill to be debated this Wednesday

Parliament will debate on the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Bill 2024 on Wednesday.

Parliament had agreed in September last year to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the wounds of the past that were inflicted due to the political upheavals and coup-related events in Fiji.

A Steering Committee was appointed which carried out a comprehensive consultation exercise and the Bill will now be debated on Wednesday.

While moving his motion to debate the Bill Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is hopeful that many Fijians and their families who have suffered gross human rights violations will find healing and closure.

“I just draw attention to the essence of this motion, to have this bill processed through Standing Orders 51. And I took a great risk moving this motion today, Mr. Speaker, sir, because I know we have on the government side a minority in the vote.”

However, the Opposition Members of Parliament raised concerns that the Bill should not be fast tracked and debated as yet.

Jone Usamate argues that more consultations need to be conducted with the ordinary people and the Bill should go through the full parliamentary scrutiny.

“We should allow the representatives of the voters, voters of this country, the representatives of certain committees, to have the opportunity to look into the bill itself, to look into the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. I believe, ultimately, in my heart, in my mind, that it is absolutely necessary that this bill should go to committee.”

Usamate explains that both aspects of this Bill needs to be given the same importance

“What we tend to do a lot when we talk about Truth and Reconciliation, we focus a lot on reconciliation without the truth. True Reconciliation happens when the truth comes out.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj also raised concerns saying the Bill should not be expedited.

“We should not bypass the system. It was placed in Parliament for the first reading. And this was supposed to be the second reading and the bill was supposed to go to the committee. Now we are actually amending the procedures using the standing order to convert a normal process into a 51. If this is about truth and reconciliation, what do we actually have to hide? It’s not about me and you. It’s about the general public.”

However, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the Bill was tabled in parliament two weeks ago and the Opposition MPs had the time to look through it.

“I think we should be really grateful that the Honorable Prime Minister, under his leadership, has taken the step to do this process of truth and reconciliation in this country. And the term of this Parliament is another two years. It is urgent. It is appropriate. There’s been enough consultation. There’s been enough discussion.”

Once the Bill is passed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission will be established.

The Commission will consist of five Commissioners appointed by the President, three of whom should be citizens of Fiji, the chair is also to be appointed by the President from among the Commissioners.