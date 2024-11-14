Traffic patrols to increase as festive season approaches

Additional traffic patrols and checkpoints will be deployed at high-risk and accident-prone intersections by the joint enforcement team of the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted the importance of these measures as the festive season approaches and road traffic is expected to increase.

Ro Filipe’s comments follow a serious accident on Kings Road in Vitogo, Lautoka, yesterday afternoon, which resulted in 18 people being hospitalized.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister extended his sympathies to the injured individuals and their families while urging heightened vigilance and strict adherence to road safety regulations among all road users.

In preparation for the festive season, a Joint Operations Order has been launched between the LTA, Fiji Police, and Municipal Council enforcement officers.

The operation, which began on November 1, will run until the end of January, a period marked by increased holiday activities, family gatherings, and celebrations.

Ro Filipe states that the joint operations are a coordinated response to the rising number of road accidents, which have led to severe injuries and fatalities.

He also highlights a troubling trend of non-compliance with road safety measures, despite ongoing awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts by the LTA, Fiji Police, and other stakeholders.

The Minister states that the tragic incident yesterday serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of following road rules.

As of November 11, the road death toll stands at 51, compared to 71 for the same period last year.