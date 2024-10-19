Traditional art should be prioritized

Jacinta Renu

Practising and maintaining traditional art is paramount in this generation and age.

This was the message by Jacinta Renu, the winner of the rangoli competition at the ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom competition currently underway in Labasa.

She says that young girls and women should be urged to continue cultural practices like rangoli making.

She adds that being named the winner was a surprise, as she only gathered her materials last night and only thought of the design when she was in the competition room.

Another participant, Tanishi Naidu, says that she loves art and events like the Diwali Dhoom should be done frequently as it helps bring traditional art making to life.

Meanwhile, the ACCF & LTA Diwali Dhoom competition is now underway at Damodar City Labasa and is expected to conclude at 10pm tonight.