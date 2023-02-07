Town and City Council Elections welcomed

[File Photo]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the town and city council elections.

They say it is timely and expected, as it was long overdue.

Chamber President Ram Raju hopes that the process can be fast-tracked for the benefit of all the towns and cities and the entire country.

He says a lot of work needs to be done as Nadi Town has expanded its boundaries to a large extent as they prepare for the city declaration.

Raju says need a master plan as their infrastructure is crumbling.

He adds that a lot of developments need to take place in regard to water supply, rubbish disposal, sewerage, roads, drainage, housing, and power supply.