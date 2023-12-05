Tourism Fiji Chief invites Chinese travelers

[Photo: Supplied]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill has extended a warm welcome to Chinese travelers during a recent roadshow in the Greater China market.

Hill emphasized to the Chinese travelers that they can visit Fiji without the hassle of visa applications.

The nine-day roadshow last month was themed “Visa-Free Holiday Fiji, Warm Winter Getaway”.

Article continues after advertisement

This event, covered major cities like Shenzhen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong collaborating with over 16 Fijian Industry partners, including Fiji Airways, hotels, day tours, and ground operators.

The event engaged in in-depth discussions with over 400 travel industry professionals and 80 media representatives from the Greater China market.

Hill says from April to September, the number of Chinese traveling to Fiji had already seen a remarkable recovery of 66 percent.

This figure surpassed the pace of flight capacity restoration, compared to the same period in 2019.

China is Fiji’s fourth-largest source market, and Hill says they look forward to sharing Fiji’s warm hospitality, pristine natural landscapes, and unique travel experiences with more Chinese travellers.

In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Chinese New Year, Tourism Fiji has teamed up with 20 industry partners to launch the “Visa-Free Holiday Fiji, Warm Winter Getaway” Chinese New Year promotional campaign.

As of August, Fiji Tourism has greeted 598,703 visitors, which accounts for 68% of the arrivals in 2019.