TLTB launches NGX to improve service delivery

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has announced the launch of Land Soft New Generation, which is a cutting-edge land management system that commits to effective and efficient service delivery.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs and Chairman of the TLTB Board of Trustees, Ifereimi Vasu, highlighted the importance of embracing technological advancements to improve service delivery to all TLTB stakeholders.

Vasu emphasizes that NGX is designed to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in TLTB’s operations, replacing outdated systems and processes.

The NGX Project began in 2021 with board approval for just over $2 million before the project specifications were finalized and implemented.

Interim Chief Executive Solomoni Nata says the web-based land management system will allow for the integration of all case types, including the introduction of an additional Case Type 8 for landowners’ services.

He adds that key features of NGX will include the ability to streamline processes, such as reminding of reassessments, expiries, or 360 inspections, thus saving valuable time and eliminating double work.

It will enable tracking, updating, and reporting on asset capitalization, Landowner Unit (LOU) profiling, financial literacy, and LOU consultation online, enhancing services for landowners.

Nata acknowledges the challenges faced during the NGX Project but praises the hard work and dedication of local IT professionals who delivered this system three months ahead of schedule.

The launch of Land Soft NGX signifies TLTB’s commitment to embracing technology for the betterment of its operations and the people it serves.