Tikoduadua commits to serving amid immigration investigation

Minister for Defence and Veteran’s Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is satisfied with the decision Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made in response to his request.

Last night, the Prime Minister granted Tikoduadua the offer he had made to step aside for a proper investigation into a passport issuance saga regarding a man and his two children who have since left the country.

The Prime Minister then decided to temporarily take away the role of Minister for Immigration from Tikoduadua.

The Minister for Defence thanked the Prime Minister for fulfilling a request he made.

He also pledged to continue serving the Fijian people in his capacity as Minister of Defense and Veteran’s Affairs.