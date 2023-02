[File Photo]

Three people have been reported missing at sea after they failed to return from a fishing trip at Tilagica Point, Labasa at around 8am yesterday.

Police say 49-year-old Jekope Ravai, 34-year-old Manoa Tuivaro and 55-year-old Menusi Vodonaitavi were last seen leaving on a 40-horse powered fiberglass boat.

Police are requesting Mariners and those living along the Wainikoro coast to be on the lookout for the overdue fishing boat.