Thirteen families secure permanent housing

Thirteen tenants residing in the Kalabu Estate and Makoi Housing in Nasinu have been provided with offer letters for the properties they are living in.

Minister for Housing, Maciu Nalumisa says this initiative aligns with the Ministry’s National Development Plan for 2025-2029.

Nalumisa says the government is committed to assisting low-to-middle-income earners, as well as those living in informal settlements.

“Government’s vision of empowering our citizens and fostering a culture of home ownership. Today we are providing opportunities for families to improve their financial stability and secure a sustainable future for their children. The ability to call a house, a home is one of the most significant milestones one can achieve in his or her entire lifetime.”

Nalumisa adds that the rapid increase in the urban population, rural-to-urban migration, and global uncertainties, have contributed to the rising demand for housing.